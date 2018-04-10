According to Diario Gol, Liverpool are interested in midfielder Dani Ceballos who ‘regrets signing for Real Madrid’ after spending the majority of his debut season on the bench due to stiff competition for a starting place.
The 21-year-old joined Real from Betis last summer and has gone on to make 19 appearances in all competitions for Los Blancos. However, Ceballos has managed just two starts in La Liga, racking up a total of 212 minutes of playing time, and wants out of the Santiago Bernabéu as a result.
Diario Gol say the Spanish u21 international has been humiliated after being summoned from the bench for just 20 seconds of game time against Leganes on February 18 and his relationship with manager Zinedine Zidane is broken beyond repair.
Liverpool are hoping to capitalise as they could be losing a midfielder from their squad this summer. Emre Can has been heavily linked with a move to Juventus with his contract expiring in the coming months. James Milner is 32 and no longer commanding a starting place so he’ll need a long-term replacement too.
Ceballos has a release clause of £435.5m, but Real are likely to accept a bid much cheaper given they’ve hardly played him this season, with Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Mateo Kovacic being higher up in the pecking order.
