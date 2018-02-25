Liverpool should make a move for Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld

Despite signing Virgil van Dijk in the January transfer window for a club record transfer fee, Liverpool should look out for another top class centre-back in the summer.
The likes of Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren are squad players at best, and certainly the Reds must not use them as first choice if they are serious about challenging for trophies on all fronts.
With that in mind, Liverpool should make a move for Tottenham Hotspur’s word class centre-back Toby Alderweireld in the summer.
The Times reported earlier this week that Spurs could be willing to let the Belgian defender go after they failed to reach an agreement on his contract extension.
Spurs have offered him a deal around £110k-per-week, but he wants a figure in the region of £150k-per-week.
Alderweireld could leave next summer for £25.4 million before the final 14 days of the transfer window, but the Reds should not wait that long.
With money from Philippe Coutinho’s sale burning a hole in the pocket, surely it is time to make a statement by luring a class player to Anfield ahead of other rivals.
It would serve two major purposes. Firstly, Liverpool will get an experienced and world class player who would improve the squad immensely.
Secondly, it will also weaken a rival team, although Spurs do have resources to cope with his loss. Still, it always leaves a big hole when a class player leaves a club.
Tottenham will be keen to keep Alderweireld at the club, but if Liverpool come up with a crazy offer, they might accept it. And certainly, for a player of his calibre, it is worth making a big effort.