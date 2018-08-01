Liverpool forward Ben Woodburn joins Sheffield United on loan

Liverpool youngster Ben Woodburn has joined Sheffield United on a season-long loan.
The 18-year-old has progressed through the ranks at Anfield, signing his first professional contract at the same time as Trent Alexander-Arnold in November 2016.
Woodburn made his debut against Sunderland later that month, becoming the Reds’ third-youngest debutant of all-time.
He became Liverpool’s youngest-ever goalscorer at the age of 17 years and 45 days when he came off the bench to net against Leeds United in an EFL Cup quarter-final tie, bettering Michael Owen’s record by 98 days.
His full debut came in January 2017, against Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup, and later that year he finished behind Kylain Mbappe for the European Golden Boy award.
Woodburn also penned a new long-term deal at Anfield and captained the Reds in the UEFA Youth League.
Internationally, the forward has won seven caps for Wales and netted the winning goal against Austria on his debut in March 2017.
Blades’ boss Chris Wilder told the club’s official website: “Ben is a great signing for us, he is an exciting player with undoubted quality.
“He’s been involved with Liverpool throughout their pre-season and I’m delighted they’ve trusted us with one of their outstanding young prospects, who is a full international as a teenager.
“It’s his first loan move and I’m sure it will be a great one for all parties. He makes goals and score goals with both feet, he can play in a couple of attacking positions and gives us flexibility at the top of the pitch.”