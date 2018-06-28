Liverpool set to sign Xherdan Shaqiri after the World Cup

Liverpool are set to sign the Switzerland international Xherdan Shaqiri this summer.
According to the reputed Independent, the Reds will finalise his transfer once the World Cup is over.
The Stoke City winger has had an impressive tournament so far and the Liverpool fans will be excited to see what he brings to the side next season.
Stoke have been relegated to the Championship and the former Bayern winger is way too good to play at that level. Shaqiri was keen on a move and it seems that Liverpool have made a breakthrough.
The Reds were fantastic going forward last season but the lack of depth cost them towards the end of the campaign. Klopp will be looking to get some attackers in before the season starts.
Nabil Fekir has been linked with a move to Anfield as well.
As for Shaqiri, the Swiss winger will add pace and flair to Liverpool’s attack. He would be the ideal game changer for Klopp. Also, he could rotate with Mohamed Salah on the right wing.