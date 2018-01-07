Liverpool set to sign Riyad Mahrez today

Liverpool are expected to complete the signing of Riyad Mahrez from Leicester City today.
The Algerian has been linked with a move away from King Power for a while now and it seems that he is heading to Anfield this week.
According to reports, Mahrez will replace Philippe Coutinho at Liverpool. The Brazilian completed a €160m move to Barcelona yesterday.
The report adds that the transfer has been agreed and Liverpool will pay €55m for Mahrez and the player will complete his medical today. Mahrez is expected to sign a four-year deal which will keep him at the club until 2022.
The Leicester City star has been in outstanding form over the last few seasons and he should prove to be a valuable asset for Klopp.
However, his playing style is not similar to that of Coutinho and it will be interesting to see how the German integrates his new signing into the side.
Liverpool have recently signed Virgil van Dijk from Southampton and Mahrez is likely to be their second January signing. The Reds are apparently eyeing up a move for Thomas Lemar as well.