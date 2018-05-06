Liverpool set to sign Nabil Fekir this summer

Liverpool are set to sign the French midfielder Nabil Fekir from Lyon this summer.
According to the reliable RMC Sport, the Reds have already reached an agreement with the player and his club. Apparently, Fekir has already agreed to a five-year contract with the Anfield outfit.
The Premier League giants will play around €70m, including bonuses, for the technically gifted playmaker. The Reds have not replaced Philippe Coutinho so far and the Lyon captain will be that replacement.
As per the report, former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier played a key role in the negotiations. Houllier is an advisor to Lyon and he spent the last few weeks in England to facilitate the deal.
Liverpool will also sign Fekir’s younger brother Yassin. The €70m fee includes both players.
Yassin is very highly rated by the Lyon coaching staff and he has been training with the Lyon first team in the recent weeks.
Liverpool must secure Champions League football in order to sign the top talents and today’s defeat to Chelsea could prove to be damaging.