Liverpool set to sign Dominic Solanke from Chelsea

Liverpool are closing in on a deal for the Chelsea striker Dominic Solanke.
According to Guardian, the highly talented young forward has agreed terms with the Reds and will complete the transfer when his contract expires at the end of June.
Solanke was offered an extension by the Blues but the English forward has refused to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.
Although Solanke will join as a free agent, the Reds will have to pay a compensation to Chelsea. The striker is younger than 24 and therefore Liverpool will need to shell out in the region of £2m-£3m.
The 19 year old is frustrated with the lack of first team opportunities at Stamford Bridge and he believes that a move to Liverpool would aid his development. The young forward spent last season on loan at Vitesse and he managed to score 7 goals in 25 appearances.
Solanke has impressed at youth level with the Blues and will join up with the U23s squad at Anfield. Klopp plans to develop a group of talented young players alongside the likes of Wilson, Alexander-Arnold and Woodburn.
Solanke will earn around £20,000 a week at Anfield. The Chelsea player snubbed offers from Red Bull Leipzig and Celtic in order to sign for the Reds.