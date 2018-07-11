Liverpool set to return for Nabil Fekir after the World Cup

Get £20 in free bets when you bet £5 with the Coral app – click here for iOS and click here for Android. 18+ | UK only | T&Cs apply.
Liverpool are set to return for Lyon midfielder Nabil Fekir after the World Cup.
According to RMC reporter Loïc Tanzi, the Merseyside giants have not given up on the French international and the move will be resurrected soon.
Initially, there were reports that a deal had been agreed between the two clubs and Fekir completed his medical with the Reds as well. However, there were some issues with the player’s knee and therefore Liverpool have pulled out of the deal.
Tanzi believes that this is a negotiating tactic from Liverpool and they are looking to sign the player for cheap. He adds that Liverpool have the money to spend and they know that the player wants to play for Klopp.
It will be interesting to see whether the Reds manage to sign the Lyon captain this summer.
Fekir had a phenomenal campaign last year and he managed to score 23 goals for the French outfit. He would be a sensational addition for Klopp.
Lack of depth in attack cost the Reds last season and the German manager is looking to sort that out. Swiss winger Xherdan Shaqiri is expected to come in as well.
Get £20 in free bets when you bet £5 with the Coral app – click here for iOS and click here for Android. 18+ | UK only | T&Cs apply.