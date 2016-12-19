Liverpool set to offer new deal to Philippe Coutinho

Liverpool are set to offer Philippe Coutinho a new and improved contract.
The Brazilian midfielder is in sensational form for the Reds and his injury has had a damaging blow on Liverpool’s form over the last few weeks.
Recent reports claim that Premier League rivals Manchester City are interested in the player and the Reds are keen to tie him down to a new deal soon. Apparently, Guardiola is eyeing him as a long-term replacement for David Silva.
Coutinho is easily one of the best players in the Premier League right now and on current form, he would be an upgrade on Silva as well. However, Liverpool are unlikely to sanction a move to Manchester City. The Merseyside giants are ready to offer him a bumper new deal which will make Coutinho the highest paid player at the club.
As per the report, Liverpool are looking to offer £150,000 a week to the Brazilian and will only sell the player if the offer exceeds the world record amount of £89m Manchester United paid Juventus for Paul Pogba.
Coutinho has scored 6 goals in 13 appearances for the Reds this season and is expected to return from injury against Manchester City in a few weeks. He suffered an ankle injury against Sunderland earlier this season.
The Brazilian is being monitored by the likes of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain as well.