Liverpool set to confirm Nabil Fekir’s transfer today, fans react on Twitter

Liverpool are expected to complete the signing of Nabil Fekir from Lyon this week.
As per the latest reports, the player has agreed a five-year contract worth around £140,000 a week and the deal could be confirmed today.
Liverpool will pay around £49m for the French international.
Fekir is set to complete his Liverpool medical today morning at France’s Clairefontaine training complex.
The news was reported by the very reliable Paul Joyce from The Times as well, last night.
Liverpool to seal Nabir Fekir deal on Friday. Initial £48.4million plus a further £4.4million in bonuses.
— paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) June 7, 2018
The Lyon captain had a very good season last year and the Liverpool fans will be expecting more of the same from him at Anfield next season.
Fekir ended up scoring 23 goals for the Ligue 1 outfit and he is viewed as the ideal replacement for Philippe Coutinho.
The Frenchman can operate as an advanced central midfielder, a winger and a number ten. His arrival will add much-needed depth to Klopp’s attacking unit. Also, he will provide the German with some tactical flexibility.
Fekir’s direct style of play should help him settle at Liverpool with ease. Also, the Frenchman is an excellent presser and he should excel in Klopp’s system.
Meanwhile, here is how the Liverpool fans reacted to the news on Twitter.
