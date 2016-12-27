Liverpool Roundup: Reds ready to let Lucas Leiva leave on loan

Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva could be on his way out of the club when the transfer window re-opens next month.
According to Guardian, Inter Milan have submitted an inquiry for the Brazilian midfielder and have been told that the Reds will not stand in his way if Lucas decides to leave on loan.
The Serie A giants want to sign the Liverpool midfielder on a short-term deal and the 29-year-old will now have to make a decision on whether he wants to join Inter on loan for the rest of the season.
Lucas has been at the club since 2007, but the defensive midfielder has failed to establish himself as a regular starter ever since. It will be interesting to see if he chooses to play elsewhere due to the limited game time under Klopp.
Liverpool have not signed anyone so far and it will be surprising if they decide let Lucas leave without signing a replacement. Although he is not a starter for the Reds, he is a very good squad player who can play in a variety of positions.
In other news, Roberto Firmino has been charged with drunk driving and the Brazilian forward will appear at Liverpool City magistrate’s court on 31st January 2017.
The Liverpool star was arrested on Christmas Eve and he has already informed the club and Klopp about the circumstances.
