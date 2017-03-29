Liverpool Roundup: Klopp ready to sign Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez

Real Madrid star James Rodriguez is expected to leave the club at the end of this season.
The Colombian has struggled to hold down a regular starting place under Zidane and will move in search of regular first team action.
According to Spanish outlet Don Balon, Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of the former Monaco and Porto star and will look to smash Liverpool’s transfer record to land the gifted playmaker.
Rodriguez joined Real Madrid in 2014 after a series of sensational performances during the World Cup. Initially, he proved to be shrewd signing under Ancelotti, but the Italian’s departure has had a negative effect on his Real Madrid career.
Liverpool definitely need to add more quality to their attack and signing Rodriguez would be a masterstroke. On form, the Colombian is a world class footballer and can player a variety of positions. Furthermore, he is up for grabs on a bargain right now.
As per the report, the Reds are willing to spend £43m to bring him to Anfield this summer. The Colombian is a target for Chelsea and Manchester United as well.
In other news, Jurgen Klopp will be handed the largest transfer kitty in Liverpool’s history this summer.
According to The Times, FSG are looking to compete with the elite in this season’s transfer market and will allow Klopp to spend big.
There is no mention of a fee, but it is clear that the German will have considerable resources to land to his targets.