Liverpool release eight players, Flanagan and Can among departures

Liverpool have submitted their released list to the Premier League, which reveals Jon Flanagan and Emre Can are leaving the club at the end of their contracts this summer. Toni Correira, Yan Dhanda, Andrew Firth, Paulo Neves, Mich’El Parker and Michael Williams make up the other six names.
Flanagan spent last season on loan at Bolton, making nine appearances in all competitions, after being deemed surplus to requirements in the Liverpool first-team. With Nathaniel Clyne and Trent Alexander-Arnold now competing for a starting place at right-back, Flanagan is no longer needed.
Can was a player Liverpool were more willing to keep, but the German midfielder has rebuffed all attempts to sign an extension and is expected to join Juventus in the coming weeks.
Liverpool’s released list
- Can, Emre
- Correia Gomes, Toni
- Dhanda, Yan
- Firth, Andrew
- Flanagan, Jonathan
- Neves Alves, Paulo Manuel
- Parker, Mich’El
- Williams, Michael Jordan
Liverpool’s retained list (Premier League)
- Adekanye, Omobolaji Habeeb
- Alexander Arnold, Trent
- Awoniyi, Taiwo
- Barbosa De Oliveira, Roberto Firmino
- Bogdan, Adam
- Camacho, Rafael Euclides Soares
- Chirivella Burgos, Pedro
- Clyne, Nathaniel Edwin
- Cordoba, Anderson Arroyo
- Coyle, Liam
- Dixon-Bonner, Elijah Malik
- Ejaria, Oviemuno
- Gallacher, Tony
- Garcia Rey, Juan Manuel
- George, Shamal
- Gomez, Joseph David
- Grabara, Kamil
- Grujic, Marko
- Henderson, Jordan Brian
- Ings, Daniel William John
- Johnston, George (offer)
- Jones, Curtis
- Kane, Herbie
- Karius, Loris Sven
- Kelleher, Caoimhin
- Kent, Ryan
- Klavan, Ragnar
- Lallana, Adam David
- Lewis, Adam
- Lovren, Dejan
- Mane, Sadio
- Markovic, Lazar
- Masterson, Conor (offer)
- Matip, Job Joel Andre
- McAuley, Glen
- Mignolet, Simon
- Millar, Liam
- Milner, James Philip
- Moreno Perez, Alberto
- Ojo, Oluwaseyi
- Origi, Divock Okoth
- Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alexander Mark David
- Phillips, Nathaniel Harry
- Randall, Connor Steven
- Robertson, Andrew
- Rodrigues De Souza, Allan
- Salah, Mohamed
- Solanke-Mitchell, Dominic Ayodele
- Sturridge, Daniel
- Van Dijk, Virgil
- Virtue Thick, Matthew Joseph
- Ward, Daniel
- Whelan, Corey
- Wijnaldum, Georginio
- Wilson, Harry
- Woodburn, Benjamin
Scholars
- Atherton, Daniel (extended)
- Boyes, Morgan
- Brewster, Rhian (extended)
- Clayton, Thomas
- Glatzel, Paul
- Griffiths, Daniel Lawrence
- Jaros, Viteslav
- Larouci, Yasser
- Longstaff, Luis James
- Raitanen, Patrik
- Sharif, Abdulrahman Mohamoud
- Tagseth, Edvard Sandvik
- Turner, Alex
- Williams, Ben (extended)
- Williams, Neco Shay
- Williams, Rhys
Stats from Transfermarkt.