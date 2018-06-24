Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Liverpool make “firm offer” for Marco Asensio, fans react on Twitter

24 June, 2018 English Premier League, La Liga, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Transfer News & Rumours


Liverpool have been linked with a stunning move for Real Madrid star Marco Asensio.

Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo has claimed that the Reds have tabled a “formal and firm offer” of £158 million for the 22-year-old.

Madrid would use the income from Asensio’s sale to fund the purchase of Neymar from Paris-Saint Germain.

Asensio – currently with Spain at the World Cup in Russia – played 53 of Madrid’s 62 matches last season, but many of his appearances were from off the bench.

He was known to be frustrated at his lack of starts last season and a move to Anfield could give him the game time he feels he deserves.

Here is how fans reacted to the news on Twitter.

