Liverpool ready to break their transfer record for Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is determined to strengthen his defence this summer and will make a big money move for the Southampton star Virgil van Dijk.
The Holland international wants to play in the Champions League next season and therefore the Reds will have to secure a top four finish if they want to sign him.
According to the ever reliable Liverpool Echo, the Reds are prepared to smash their own transfer record in order to sign the Dutchman this summer. The 25-year-old centre-back is one of the best players in the Premier League right now and is valued at £50million.
Liverpool paid £35million for Andy Carroll in 2011 and they are ready to pay more than that in order to land their priority target.
The Reds have struggled at the back ever since the departure of Rafa Benitez and Klopp will need to add at least two top class defenders if he wants to challenge in Europe/Premier League next season.
Signing van Dijk would be a major coup for the Merseyside outfit. The 25-year-old is destined to develop into a world class defender.
As per Echo, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Everton are also interested in the Southampton star. Virgil van Dijk will improve all of these teams and therefore fierce competition is expected for his signature this summer.