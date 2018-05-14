Liverpool ‘reach agreement’ for Salah to join Real Madrid

According to Don Balon, Liverpool have ‘reached an agreement’ with Mohamed Salah that could see him joining Real Madrid at the end of the campaign if he helps the Reds win the Champions League this season.
Salah left AS Roma for Liverpool last summer and has gone on to score an incredible 43 goals in his debut season. The £120k-per-week forward has been linked with Real Madrid ever since he hit top form in 2017/18 but Don Balon really believe a move is on the cards.
Liverpool face Real in the Champions League final on May 26. If they win, Salah could be on his way to the Santiago Bernabéu. The price tag could be more than £200m. With Gareth Bale having an uncertain future at Real, while Cristiano Ronaldo is in the eve of his playing career, Los Blancos need a world-class forward to take on the scoring burden.
Salah would certainly fit the bill as he’s contributed 40 goals in 35 league games for Liverpool and could set a new Premier League record for goals scored in a 38-game campaign. His exit this summer wouldn’t go down well with supporters, even if it brought in more than £200m spending money, so Liverpool have a lot to ponder.
Stats from Transfermarkt.