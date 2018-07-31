Respected pundit says that Liverpool can’t pick and choose trophies

Top German journalist Raphael Honigstein has rubbished the idea that Liverpool can afford to pick and choose the trophies they target next season.
Honigstein was responding to comments made by former Reds defender Steve Nicol on ESPN FC TV that he would be happy to sacrifice success in other competitions for winning the Premier League or pushing Manchester City all the way to the last game.
“If you are a Liverpool coach you have to try and win absolutely everything,” he said.
“At the end of the season you can think ‘Did we do well enough, should we have done better or were the others just simply too strong?’
“I don’t think you can just say that this year we’re going to concentrate on the league and not worry about the cups – it doesn’t really work like that.
“A pretty good idea of where a club stands is where the bookmakers rate them.
“Right now, Liverpool is seen as the second best team in the Premier League, so the ambition has to be at least that or to overachieve.
“The same holds true of all the other competitions they enter.”
Honigstein’s views are bang on the money.
While clubs further down the table may favour staying in the Premier League over success in a cup competition, a supposedly big club like Liverpool has a duty to its fans to go full pelt for every trophy.
Having invested heavily this summer, and with manager Jurgen Klopp insisting he is happy with his squad, there can be no excuses if Liverpool don’t win something this season.