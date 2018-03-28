Blog Competitions English Premier League Liverpool or Arsenal could agree deal with Real Madrid for Ceballos

Liverpool or Arsenal could agree deal with Real Madrid for Ceballos

28 March, 2018 Arsenal, English Premier League, La Liga, Liverpool, Transfer News & Rumours

According to Diario Gol, Liverpool and Arsenal could be battling it out for the signature of Real Madrid’s ‘magical midfielder’ Dani Ceballos this summer.

The 21-year-old is being linked with a move away from Santiago Bernabeu due to a lack of playing time under Zinedine Zidane, which could lead to a bidding war at the end of the season. Italian Serie A side AS Roma are also named as suitors for the £30.3m-rated man.

Ceballos, who joined Real from Betis last summer, has struggled for games in 2017/18, making just nine La Liga appearances. He’s started only seven of his 19 appearances in all competitions, having failed to dethrone one of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Mateo Kovacic or Casemiro from the first-team.

Diario Gol say the 21-year-old will only leave to join a side that will give him more playing time. Jack Wilshere could leave Arsenal this summer as he’s out of contract in three months, while Aaron Ramsey has less than 18 months on his deal and hasn’t had an extension put to him yet. They could have room for Ceballos.

Liverpool could be losing Emre Can on a free transfer this summer as he’s out of contract. James Milner is 32 and no longer commands a starting place, so he isn’t a long-term midfield option. The Reds could benefit from a player being brought in as a replacement, so Ceballos has a decision to make if the Merseysiders and Arsenal lodge a bid.

Stats from Transfermarkt.

Manchester United interested in signing Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
Ray Wilkins says Joe Hart could be key to West Ham's survival hopes
Loading...

About The Author

Crippy Cooke

Crippy can be found on Twitter (@CrippyCooke) He is a sports journalist who has written for the Independent, Bleacher Report, Huffington Post, Daily Mail and Daily Telegraph among others. Crippy treats football gossip with a dash of cynicism and loves tearing apart outlandish rumours.