Liverpool or Arsenal could agree deal with Real Madrid for Ceballos

According to Diario Gol, Liverpool and Arsenal could be battling it out for the signature of Real Madrid’s ‘magical midfielder’ Dani Ceballos this summer.
The 21-year-old is being linked with a move away from Santiago Bernabeu due to a lack of playing time under Zinedine Zidane, which could lead to a bidding war at the end of the season. Italian Serie A side AS Roma are also named as suitors for the £30.3m-rated man.
Ceballos, who joined Real from Betis last summer, has struggled for games in 2017/18, making just nine La Liga appearances. He’s started only seven of his 19 appearances in all competitions, having failed to dethrone one of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Mateo Kovacic or Casemiro from the first-team.
Diario Gol say the 21-year-old will only leave to join a side that will give him more playing time. Jack Wilshere could leave Arsenal this summer as he’s out of contract in three months, while Aaron Ramsey has less than 18 months on his deal and hasn’t had an extension put to him yet. They could have room for Ceballos.
Liverpool could be losing Emre Can on a free transfer this summer as he’s out of contract. James Milner is 32 and no longer commands a starting place, so he isn’t a long-term midfield option. The Reds could benefit from a player being brought in as a replacement, so Ceballos has a decision to make if the Merseysiders and Arsenal lodge a bid.
