Liverpool open talks to sign Alisson

Liverpool are interested in signing the Roma keeper Alisson at the end of this season.
The Brazilian has been outstanding for the Serie A side this season and he is very highly rated within the game.
Liverpool need to upgrade on Simon Mignolet and Alisson would be the perfect alternative. German keeper Loris Karius has improved a lot in the recent weeks and he is likely to battle it out with Alisson for the starting berth next season.
As per the reports, Liverpool have already held talks to sign the South American. The report adds that Roma value the player at £62m and the Reds must pay a world record price for a keeper if they want him.
Liverpool paid a record fee for a defender to land Virgil van Dijk and therefore paying up for Alisson wouldn’t be a surprise. The Brazilian has world-class potential and he would improve the Reds significantly.
Roma sold Mohamed Salah to Liverpool for a massive bargain last summer and they are unlikely to settle for a knockdown fee for Alisson. Klopp must break the bank to sign the 26-year-old this year.
