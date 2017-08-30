Liverpool open talks to sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Liverpool have been linked with the Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer.
The Reds are looking to add to their midfield and Klopp has identified the versatile England international as an option. As per the latest reports, Liverpool have begun transfer talks with Arsenal for the player.
Chamberlain was a target for Chelsea as well and the Premier League champions agreed on a fee with the Gunners for his services last night. However, the player has turned down a move to Stamford Bridge because he wants to join the Reds and work with Jurgen Klopp.
Daily Mirror’s John Cross is reporting that Arsenal are now prepared to sell the player to Liverpool despite the bad blood between the two clubs. The bad blood stems from Arsenal’s attempts to sign Luis Suarez a few years ago.
Chelsea offered £40m for the player and therefore Liverpool will have to match that if they want to sign the player this summer.
Chamberlain has already made it clear that he is not interested in staying at Emirates. The player turned down a £180,000-a-week offer of an extension.
It is believed that the midfielder wants a fresh start and he feels that Jurgen Klopp could be the man to revive his career. Furthermore, he believes that he will get more chances of playing in the central midfield at Liverpool.
The Arsenal midfielder should prove to be a useful signing for the Reds if they can pull it off. His technical ability, pace, flair and versatility will be a major plus.