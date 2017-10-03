Liverpool must act on Southampton star’s ‘come-and-get-me’ plea

Jurgen Klopp must pull out all the stops to sign Virgil van Dijk after the defender confirmed he would be open to the prospect of leaving Southampton during the January transfer window.
Liverpool targeted the centre-half during the summer, but called off their pursuit after the Saints accused them of making an illegal approach for the player.
The 26-year-old demanded a move from St Mary’s in August which Southampton rejected, leaving van Dijk to train with the club’s development squad.
He has since won back his place in the first team, but insists he hasn’t ruled out securing a transfer elsewhere.
“I’m glad I’m fit again and I can give up 100 percent,” Van Dijk told Fox Sports in the Netherlands.
“I’m not sorry for anything. Of course, I wanted to make a step up, but Southampton did not want me to sell me, but you’re a professional, so now I’ll give everything to the club.
“Halfway through the season, maybe we can see what’s possible.”
Van Dijk’s comments should interest Liverpool boss Klopp, especially as he is yet to resolve his team’s defensive issues.
Only Crystal Palace and West Ham United have conceded more goals in the Premier League this season, despite Klopp claiming he is a “really good defensive coach”.
Liverpool are currently seventh in the table, seven points behind Manchester’s big two clubs.
That gap could widen by the time January comes around, but van Dijk’s addition to the ranks would boost Liverpool’s hopes of securing a Champions League place.
Whether Southampton would sell remains to be seen, but Klopp should do everything he can to sign the Netherlands defender.