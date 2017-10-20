Blog Columns Daily Football Headlines Liverpool midfielder pledges his loyalty to the club despite contract standoff

20 October, 2017

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has dispelled rumours about his commitment to Jurgen Klopp’s side while insisting that he loves to play the club.

The Germany international is in the last year of his existing contract at Anfield and could walk away for nothing next summer. Serie A giants Juventus are one of the many clubs rumoured to be keeping tabs on Can’s future.

“I made forward steps in my three years here,” he told the Times. “It is my fourth season now in Liverpool and I played a lot of games. I am really enjoying being here. It is a great club.

“Of course I can play better sometimes, I know that, but I think my development has been good so far. I try to be better and I train hard for that.

“Why should my commitment be any different? I have a contract I playing for the club, I earn my money here and I love to play for Liverpool.

“I don’t think about setbacks, or injury, when I am going out on the pitch. I only think about how I am going to help my team. That [injury] can always happen, but on the pitch I only think about how we can win the game.”

Liverpool hammered Slovenian side Maribor 7-0 away from home in a UEFA Champions League group stage tie last week and will travel to London for a Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

About The Author

Samiran Mishra

I am a football writer and blogger. Other interests include history, anthropology, philosophy, music, books, etc. Been called a misanthrope on more than once occasion. Follow me @scoutdesk