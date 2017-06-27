Liverpool midfielder Madger Gomes joins Leeds United

Leeds United have signed the young Spanish midfielder Madger Gomes from Liverpool.
The Championship outfit have already confirmed the deal on their official website. The young midfielder has signed a three-year contract with Leeds United.
The Merseyside giants decided to release the 20-year-old playmaker this summer and Leeds have moved swiftly to secure Gomes’ services for free.
Gomes joined Liverpool in 2014 after eight seasons with the La Liga outfit Villarreal. The Spaniard never quite managed to impress the Liverpool coaches because of his inconsistency and injury problems. He will be hoping to make a fresh start at Leeds United next season.
It seems that the young midfielder will join up with the club’s U23 side, with a view to training with the first team.
The move seems ideal for all parties involved. Gomes is unlikely to get a chance to Liverpool especially with the likes of Brannagan, Ejaria and Grujic around.
Speaking to the club media after completing his transfer, Madger Gomes said: “I’m really excited and happy to start life with Leeds United; I hope to have a good season here. Hopefully, I will get a chance to progress and make the first team as my dream is to play professionally.”