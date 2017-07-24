Liverpool midfielder Emre Can agrees to join Juventus

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has been linked with a move away from Anfield for a while now.
The German international is apparently a target for the Italian champions Juventus and Tuttosport are reporting that the Serie A giants have already agreed on personal terms with the player.
Liverpool are expected to offer Emre Can a new deal this summer, but the terms have not been agreed yet. It is believed that the player is stalling on a new deal and Juventus are ready to take advantage of the situation. Can has a contract until 2018 and Liverpool will need to seal a contract extension soon.
As per the report, Juventus are set to submit a bid in the region of £27-31.5m this week in order to test Liverpool’s resolve.
The German midfielder has been a key player for Klopp during his time at the club and the Merseyside outfit are highly unlikely to sell. Furthermore, in today’s market Can is worth a lot more than what Juventus are looking to offer.
Can is Liverpool’s best central midfielder right now and Klopp will need to keep him if he wants a title challenge next season. Furthermore, the midfielder will have the chance of playing Champions League football at Anfield next season and therefore leaving the club this summer might not be an option for him.