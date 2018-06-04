Liverpool meet with Roma keeper Alisson’s representatives

Liverpool are interested in signing the Brazilian keeper Alisson this summer.
As per the reports from Brazil, Liverpool officials met with Alisson’s representatives on Saturday to discuss a potential summer move.
Sources close to the player have confirmed the meeting and it seems that Alisson is a priority target for the Reds.
Loris Karius’s horrendous display in the Champions League final allowed Real Madrid to win the European cup and it seems that Klopp is ready to upgrade on the German immediately.
Alisson has been one of the best keepers around Europe for a while now and signing him would be a fantastic move for Liverpool.
The Italian outfit value the player at around 70 million Euros and it will be interesting to see whether Liverpool can agree on a deal with Roma now.
Alisson would solve a long-term problem for Liverpool and he would help them challenge for the title next season.
The Reds have already signed Fabinho from Monaco and they are expected to land Nabil Fekir from Lyon this summer.