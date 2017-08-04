Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in regular contact with Real and Barcelona target Kylian Mbappe

Liverpool are still interested in signing AS Monaco teenage star Kylian Mbappe as Jurgen Klopp looks to bolster the squad for the new season.
The 18-year-old’s stellar performance in the Ligue 1 and in the Champions League saw him attract interest from the top clubs in England and across Europe. He scored 24 goals across all competition as Monaco won the league for the first time since 2000 and made it to the last four of the Europe’s elite club competition.
Le10Sport reports that Mbappe has informed his employers over his decision to leave the club in the summer transfer window. The French champions have sanctioned the sale of Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy (to Manchester City) and Tiemoué Bakayoko (to Chelsea) this summer.
The forward is unhappy with the departures of the three key players, including his close friend Mendy to City. Thus he has urged his employers to sanction his sale and is not short of options.
Champions League winners Real Madrid, their league rivals Barcelona, Monaco’s rivals Paris Saint-Germain, Pep Guardiola’s City are all in the race for Mbappe’s signature. Another French newspaper L’Équipe claims that Liverpool are still in the race in signing the player.
Liverpool have already made an approach for Mbappe and are looking to sign him this summer. Jurgen Klopp has held talks with the Monaco striker as early as last May and has been in regular contact with the player.
The former Borussia Dortmund manager is hoping to convince the France international to join him at Anfield. For this to happen, the Merseyside club have to beat the competitions from Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSG and Manchester City.
Considering the financial resources available at the disposal at the other four clubs, the Reds could struggle be the bottom placed team amongst these five clubs in signing Mbappe.