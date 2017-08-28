Liverpool make €80m offer for Thomas Lemar, deal could be quickly completed today

Liverpool have submitted a €80m offer for AS Monaco’s Thomas Lemar, reports L’Equipe in France.
After failing to sign Naby Keita or Virgil Van Dijk, it now appears the Merseyside club are making a final attempt to make a big name signing in the final days of the transfer window.
L’Equipe claim Liverpool will be in contact with AS Monaco’s vice president, Vadim Vasilyev, to conclude a deal quickly. Meanwhile, the 21-year-old is expected join his national teammates this morning at France’s national team training base in Clairefontaine.
The €80m offer from Liverpool, includes a bonus of €8m, and it remains to be deal if the Premier League side can convince Monaco to sell another key player after the departures of Benjamin Mendy, Bernardo Silva & Tiemoué Bakayoko.
Kylian Mbappe is also expected to imminently leave for Paris-Saint Germain & that could only make things difficult for Liverpool.
L’Equipe say Lemar is expected to sign for a Premier League side, and was also subject of interest from Arsenal. The Gunners reportedly had a €50m bid rejected, and more updates are expected in the next few hours.