Liverpool made move between €25m-€40m for Pastore

Liverpool sold star playmaker Philippe Coutinho this January and the Brazilian international made his debut for Barcelona last night in the Copa del Rey vs Espanyol.
The Reds need to replace the Samba star by signing a top quality player and lately, reports have linked them with Argentine international Javier Pastore.
According to a recent report covered by Gianluca Di Marzio, Paris Saint-Germain received offers worth €25m-€40m from Liverpool and Tottenham, however, the South American attacking midfielder opted to reject the moves.
The Sky Italia journalist mentioned that the 28-year-old former Palermo attacker, who currently earns €6.5million-a-season (€125,000-a-week), would like to return to Italy and Inter Milan are interested in hiring his services.
Pastore was mostly on the treatment table last season. On the other hand, in the current campaign, he has mainly warmed the bench since the arrival of Mbappe and Brazilian superstar Neymar.
So far, the La Albiceleste playmaker has only started 8 league games for the French giants this season, scored 4 goals and provided 1 assist. He has made 30 appearances for the senior national side and needs to play regular first-team football to earn a place in the Argentina squad for the World Cup.
As far as Liverpool are concerned, Klopp has mainly utilized the likes of Mane, Salah and Firmino in the attack this season but the German boss lacks depth and must reinforce the department this month.