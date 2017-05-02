Galatasaray give up in pursuit of Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva

According to Turkish newspaper Fotospor, Galatasaray have given up their efforts in pursuit of signing Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva. The report claims that Lucas had demanded an annual salary of €5m, a figure that the Turkish giants are unwilling to match.
Lucas, currently in his tenth year at Liverpool earns £80,000 a week at the Merseyside club. The 30-year-old who has started just 17 games this season insists that he has a fantastic relationship with manager Jurgen Klopp The defensive midfielder though claims that he will discuss his future at the club come at the end of the season.
Liverpool garnered a hard fought 1-0 win over Watford earlier on Monday, with Lucas providing the assist for Emre Can’s incredible overhead strike. The Reds thus pulled away by 3 points from Manchester City in third place as they look to cement their place in the top four in a bid to qualify for the Champions League next season.
Lucas has been linked with a move away from Anfield on numerous occassions over the past few seasons and it was Klopp who had earlier blocked the player’s move to Galatasaray last summer.
A report from Liverpool Echo claims that Lucas will sit down with Klopp to discuss his future at the club once the current campaign draws to an end.
The Brazilian said before the Watford game, “Now we just focus on the final four games and try to finish in the top four, which will be a good achievement for this year, then I’ll sit down and talk to see what is best.”