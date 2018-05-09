Liverpool looking to loan Ousmane Dembele with an option to buy

Liverpool are apparently interested in signing the Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele this summer.
Reports from France are claiming that the Reds want to loan to the Frenchman with an option to buy.
Dembele has struggled to adapt to life in Spain but he cost Barcelona £95million and it would be very surprising to see him loaned out. Furthermore, a player of his ability will want to start regularly and that won’t be possible at Liverpool.
Jurgen Klopp is unlikely to bench Salah or Mane in order to make way for the 20-year-old. Also, it seems unlikely that Barcelona will sell him for a loss after just one season at the club.
It will be interesting to see whether the Reds make an approach to sign the former Dortmund star at the end of this season. If they do, it could mean that they are expecting to lose a wide attacker.
Dembele is still very young and he will rediscover his form with time. It seems that the 20-year old’s lack of experience is making it difficult for him to deal with the pressure at Camp Nou.
There is no doubt that he is world class talent and Barcelona will need to be patient with him.
As for Liverpool, if they manage to sign him somehow, it could prove to be a masterstroke from Klopp.