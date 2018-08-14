Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler backs Manchester United board in dispute with Jose Mourinho

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has expressed his backing of the Manchester United board who are reported to be at odds with manager Jose Mourinho over the club’s summer transfer dealings.
United endured a frustrating summer transfer window as they only brought in the likes of Diego Dalot, Lee Grant and Fred.
Out of all three new signings, Fred is the only one whom Red Devils fans can realistically expect to play a prominent role for the first team this season.
Many feel that the United squad is too short off quality to challenge for major silverware this season, particularly in defence.
Mourinho wanted to recruit a new centre-back and had the likes of Yerry Mina, Toby Alderweireld and Harry Maguire on his radar.
New reports have emerged which suggested that United chief executive Ed Woodward did not agree to push for many of the players whom Mourinho had wanted to sign.
This has enraged the former Real Madrid and Chelsea boss.
Fowler has backed the United board in the sage.
He wrote for the Mirror: “I’ve been around the game long enough to understand what’s going on at Old Trafford.
“Mourinho desperately wanted an instant transfer window fix this summer because City winning the title has put his position under pressure.
“You can’t blame him for that. His job is on the line, so he’ll do everything he can to get the players he thinks he needs to save it, even if that means slagging off just about every section of his current squad.
“Yet at the same time, if I’m taking a view on the situation, then I have to side with the United board, because I think it’s actually quite refreshing that a club of their size and stature are making a stand and not being held to ransom in the market.”