Liverpool legend points finger at Ronald Koeman for Everton problems

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp believes Ronald Koeman is to blame for the lack of balance in Everton’s team.
Koeman’s side produced a woeful display at home to Tottenham on Saturday, prompting the Dutchman to come out with a string of excuses after the game.
Redknapp insists Everton’s problems are as a direct result of Koeman’s failure to significantly strengthen his striking options during the transfer window.
“Rather than replacing Romelu Lukaku, it seems Everton have tried to emulate neighbours Liverpool in spreading the goals around,” he told the Daily Mail.
“Wayne Rooney, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Davy Klaassen are all similar players who can thrive as No 10s, but where is the target man?
“Think back to Joe Royle, Graeme Sharp, Duncan Ferguson.
“Everton fans love a commanding centre forward, but Sandro Ramirez does not give them that presence at the top of the team.
“The problems run deeper than the forwards. I was startled to hear Koeman say his team were ‘too nice’ in the 3-0 defeat by Tottenham.
“How are Everton losing midfield battles with warhorses like Idrissa Gueye and Morgan Schneiderlin in their team?
“On paper, Everton’s transfer business suggests they can break into the top six. In practice, they have left themselves short.”
Everton were linked with numerous forwards during the summer, including Chelsea’s Diego Costa and Raul Jimenez from Benfica.
However, Koeman failed to get a deal for a striker over the line and Everton have struggled for goals, scoring just twice in four Premier League games.
One option open to Koeman could be to push Rooney further forward. The former England star has adopted a deeper-lying position in recent times, but a return to his favourite striking role may buy Koeman some breathing space until the next transfer window in January.