Liverpool legend Gerrard believes that Karius can still succeed

Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard believes that Loris Karius can still have a successful career with the club.
Many fans would like to see Jurgen Klopp sign a new goalkeeper this summer after Karius gifted Real Madrid with two goals during the final of the Champions League in May. Madrid went on to win the game 3-1 and claimed a third successive Champions League title.
Recent reports have however suggested that Klopp could opt to retain Karius for the upcoming season. The reason for this is because the Reds may not meet the price that is required for their two targets which are Jan Oblak of Atletico Madrid and Alisson of Roma.
Both clubs have valued their respective goalies at more than £80 million and the Reds are not willing to meet such a price. Though the Merseysiders have been linked with other shot-stoppers such as Jack Butland and Nick Pope, Klopp does not sign players unless he is fully convinced of their quality and he is not sufficiently convinced that he should sign either of the two English shot-stoppers.
We saw this tactic from the German last season. He initially hoped to sign Virgil Van Dijk last summer. Even though he failed to lure the Dutchman at that time, he did not sign another defender. Instead he waited till the January transfer window to finally complete the move.
Gerrard who is now the manager of Scottish giants Rangers believes that Karius can still make a success of himself at Anfield. He told Press Association Sport (via TalkSport): “Karius, to be fair to him, was getting stronger and stronger as the season when on.
“I think the key is does Jurgen think he has the mental strength to bounce back?
“Is he capable of parking that up, moving on and drawing from the experience?
“If Jurgen doesn’t think he is capable of bouncing back from that of course he will have to go into the market and get another goalkeeper but Jurgen knows him better than me.
“The easy thing to do is put a cross through his name and bin him but you have to remember he took Liverpool to the Champions League final.
“He is young so we don’t want to bin a good goalkeeper because he does have the potential to be very good.”