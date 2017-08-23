Liverpool legend: Barcelona target Coutinho “not a game-changer”

Graeme Souness believes Liverpool should be in a hurry to accept Barcelona’s £138 million offer for Philippe Coutinho.
Barcelona have had three bids for the Brazilian rejected, with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insisting the player is not for sale.
However, Souness told talkSPORT he thinks Liverpool should take the money and he questioned whether Coutinho was worth the figures being quoted.
“Players normally get their way at the end of the day and with the sort of cash that is being offered now, I’d be snapping their hand off,” he said.
“That kind of money you can’t say no to. Is he that good?
“For that sort of money you want a player that is a game-changer, the difference in big games, and I don’t see him as that.
“Yeah, he is an attractive little footballer, he is neat and tidy on the ball, he wrong-foots people, he scores some wonder goals, but at that sort of level I would take the money.
“I don’t see him being a Suarez or a Neymar. Coutinho is six, seven goals a season.
“Does he turn up in the real big games? (Sadio) Mane is the man for me.”