Liverpool leading the race to sign Ben Gibson

A host of Premier League clubs, including the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea, are reportedly interested in signing Ben Gibson from Middlesbrough in the summer transfer window.
According to reports from the Daily Mail, Liverpool and Spurs have expressed their interest in the defender who has also been extensively scouted by Chelsea.
Gibson has been ever present for Boro this season, and has developed into a key player for the Riverside outfit. He has made 28 Premier League appearances for the club, and has a goal to his name as well.
Naturally, Boro will look to get a high transfer fee in the north of £25m if they decide to sell the 24-year-old defender.
The report suggests that Liverpool have an edge in signing Gibson than other rivals. Reds scout, Jonathan Woodgate, has a strong relationship with the defender from their time together at the Riverside Stadium, and he could play a key role in persuading him to join Anfield.
Boro are second from the bottom in the Premier League, with 22 points from 28 games. Should they fail to avoid the drop, the club may have to part ways with the defender.
A move to Chelsea is also a tempting opportunity, but Gibson is more likely to get regular games under Jurgen Klopp. It remains to be seen whether the Reds step up their interest with a formal bid in a few months’ time.