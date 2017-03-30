Liverpool join Tottenham in the race to sign Max Meyer

Liverpool are one of the three Premier League clubs interested in German midfielder, Max Meyer, the other two being Tottenham and Everton.
According to reports from The Mirror, the Reds are ready to join the battle to sign Meyer, who is dubbed as the ‘German Dele Alli’.
Meyer is certain to move to the Premier League in the summer and Jurgen Klopp is prepared to compete with Tottenham and Everton for the player’s signature.
Klopp reportedly has watched the 21-year-old twice this season, and could make a move for the Schalke midfielder in the summer transfer window.
Meyer will have just a year left on his current deal at the end of the season, and claimed recently that his chances of staying at the club is 50%.
Schalke would listen to offers of around £17m for the attacking midfielder. Liverpool believe they could get the player for around £14m, but they should not get discouraged by Schalke’s demand.
Meyer was once seen as one of the brightest talents in Europe, and won his first national cap in 2014. However, he fell out with his Schalke coach, Markus Weinzierl, this season, and has been relegated to the German Under-21 side.
Spurs wanted the player last summer, but the report suggests that their interest has cooled down a little. The north Londoners have turned their attention to Everton midfielder, Ross Barkley, instead.
Liverpool have quality attacking midfielders in their ranks, but Klopp could still be willing to add another midfielder of a similar nature to add depth in the side.