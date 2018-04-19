Liverpool interested in Wolves star Ruben Neves

Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves has had a fantastic debut season in England.
The Portuguese midfielder has not only guided his side to promotion, he has managed to outperform most players in the league as well.
As per the recent reports (via talkSPORT), Premier League giants, Liverpool are interested in signing the former Porto star.
Rúben Neves chegando ao Liverpool. Talisca como substituto no Wolves. As peças estão se mexendo no mercado. A ver
The journalist reporting the story on Twitter is based in Lisbon and has worked for UOL, FourFourTwo and Kicker.
Neves joined Wolves for a fee of around £15million last summer and the Championship outfit will demand a premium if they are forced to sell.
Jurgen Klopp’s side could definitely use another central midfielder and Neves could be a fantastic signing. The Portuguese midfielder has already adapted to the challenges of English football and he is ready to make the step up to the Premier League now.
Alongside the likes of Chamberlain and Keita, Neves could form an outstanding midfield trio next season.
It will be interesting to see whether the Reds manage to convince Wolves to sell. The Championship outfit have no shortage of resources and they can afford to turn down big money for a key player.
Eventually, it could come down to the desire of the player and his agent Jorge Mendes.