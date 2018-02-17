Liverpool interested in signing Victor Wanyama from Tottenham

Liverpool are keeping tabs on the Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama.
The Kenyan international has been very impressive for the Londoners ever since he joined them from Southampton.
However, he has been used as a squad player ever since his return from injury. It will be interesting to see whether Wanyama can re-establish himself as an automatic starter at Spurs now.
As per the reports, Liverpool are interested in the player and they could make a move at the end of this season.
If Pochettino fails to provide Wanyama with regular first team football, a move to Anfield might very well be on the cards.
The Reds have missed a defensive midfielder ever since the departure of Javier Mascherano. Wanyama is one of the best players in his position and he would be a cracking addition to Jurgen Klopp’s side.
With Naby Keita coming in next year, Liverpool will require someone to do the defensive job and allow others to play with more freedom. Wanyama would be the ideal addition for the Reds.
Having said that, Spurs would be foolish to sell a player as good as the Kenyan to their top four rivals. A deal seems quite unlikely at this stage. Levy cannot afford to weaken Tottenham’s midfield and strengthen Liverpool if they want to challenge for the top honours next year as well.
