Liverpool interested in signing Leon Bailey

Liverpool are interested in signing the highly rated Bundesliga winger Leon Bailey this summer.
As per Calcio Insider, the Jamaican is a top target for Jurgen Klopp who wants to add more depth to his attack.
Liverpool have a fantastic front three but there is no doubt that they are lacking in depth. Salah’s injury in the Champions League final showed that Klopp needs more cover for his attacking players.
Bailey is one of the best young players around Europe and he would be a stunning addition. Apparently, the 20-year-old winger is valued at around €80million.
In 25 league starts, the Leverkusen attacker managed to directly contribute to 15 goals (9 goals and 6 assists) last season.
Liverpool have been linked with the likes of Pulisic and Dembele in the recent weeks as well. It is evident that Klopp wants to sign a winger and it will be interesting to see whether they can agree on a fee with Leverkusen for Bailey now.
The 20-year-old is a phenomenal talent and the Germans might not be willing to sell their prized asset just yet.