Liverpool interested in signing Chelsea’s Cesc Fabregas

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas is expected to leave the club this summer and the Spaniard is wanted by Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.
According to Daily Star, Klopp wants to sign the Premier League winner this summer and will face competition from Manchester United. With the likes of Lallana and Wijnaldum already occupying the creative central midfield positions, Klopp’s interest in Fabregas is a bit surprising. However, the Spaniard’s quality is beyond doubt.
Fabregas has been a squad player for Antonio Conte this season and the 30-year-old will fall further down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge next season. The Blues are looking to sign Tiemoue Bakayoko as a partner for N’Golo Kante.
Fabregas has made just 10 starts this season and he will need to leave the Blues in order to play regular first-team football again.
Mourinho brought Fabregas back to England during his time at Chelsea and will probably have an edge over Liverpool if he really wants to sign the Chelsea midfielder this summer. Fabregas is a target for the two Milan clubs as well, but he has little interest in joining the Serie A.
If Liverpool manage to sign him, it would certainly be a coup for the Reds. Despite all the criticisms about his work rate, Fabregas’s style of play would benefit Liverpool’s attacking football. The Spaniard’s incisive passing could be lethal with the likes of Sturridge and Mane around.
Chelsea signed Fabregas for a fee of £27m in August of 2014 and they will be looking to recoup most of that.