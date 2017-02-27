Liverpool Injury News: Jordan Henderson set to miss Leicester clash with injury

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson is expected to miss tonight’s clash with Leicester City due to an injury.
Sky Sports are reporting that the Liverpool captain will not travel with the rest of the squad to the King Power Stadium after picking up a bad bruise during a training session at the weekend.
There is no mention of a replacement, but Emre Can is the only logical option for Klopp if the England midfielder misses out.
Henderson’s absence will be a major blow for the Reds, who are still looking to find their rhythm from the first half of this season. The Reds missed their captain during the festive period when he was out for a few weeks with a heel injury.
The 26-year-old has been a key figure under Jurgen Klopp this season and the absence of his work rate and pressing will definitely affect Liverpool against Leicester tonight. Furthermore, Henderson is Liverpool’s best long range passer and is adept at switching up the play.
Liverpool are currently fifth in the table, one point behind Arsenal. A win against Leicester could take them up to third place.
Leicester City will be managed by the caretaker manager Craig Shakespeare. The Foxes are on a run of five consecutive defeats in the league.