Liverpool Injury News: Coutinho set to return against Southampton

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho picked up an injury during their 1-0 win at Watford on Monday night.
The Brazilian suffered a dead leg at Vicarage Park but the damage is not too serious according to Telegraph. The 24-year-old will return to action against Southampton this weekend.
Jurgen Klopp will be delighted with the news as he cannot afford to lose another one of key players at this stage of the season. The Reds are looking to qualify for the Champions League and they cannot afford to drop points now.
Liverpool are already without the likes of Mane and Henderson for the rest of this season and losing Coutinho would have been devastating.
The report from Telegraph claims that no scan was required and the Brazilian reported to the club’s training ground normally. He is expected to resume training with the rest of the first-team squad on Thursday.
Coutinho has been Liverpool’s best player since the departure of Luis Suarez and has managed to score 11 goals in 32 appearances for the Anfield outfit.