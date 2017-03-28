Liverpool Injury News: Adam Lallana ruled out for a month

Jurgen Klopp has been dealt a major injury blow today. The Liverpool manager will be without his star midfielder Adam Lallana for a month due to injury.
The Times journalist Paul Joyce has confirmed that the former Southampton midfielder picked up a thigh injury during the international break and will be sidelined for a few weeks now.
Adam Lallana out for a month with thigh injury sustained playing for England
— paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) March 28, 2017
Liverpool takes on Everton in the Merseyside Derby this weekend and Lallana’s absence will be a major blow for them. The England midfielder has been in exceptional form this season and is a key part of Klopp’s system. Lallana’s pressing, flair and link up play have been remarkable under Klopp.
It will be interesting to see how Klopp fills his void now. Philippe Coutinho can certainly function as the advanced playmaker, but Liverpool will definitely miss Lallana’s industry. Jordan Henderson is expected to return to action soon and it will be a boost for the Reds.
The Reds are currently fourth in the Premier League and cannot afford any more slip-ups if they want to qualify for next season’s Champions League. Losing Lallana will certainly affect their football, but they will need to step up and deliver with the options they have.