Liverpool ready to pay €50m for Inaki Williams

Liverpool were linked with a move for the Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams earlier this week.
The 22-year-old is one of the brightest young talents in La Liga right now and Klopp is thought to be an admirer.
Liverpool struggled throughout January due to the lack of pace and flair in their attack. The absence of Mane during the last month might just have cost them the title.
Klopp is keen to address that problem for next season and will look to add depth to his attack. The German manager is thought to be looking at the likes of Brandt and Pulisic as well.
Calciomercato are reporting that Liverpool want to sign Inaki Williams in the summer. Also, the Reds are prepared to trigger his €50 million buy-out clause.
Williams has a similar style of play to that of Sadio Mane and could be the ideal addition to Klopp’s frontline. Furthermore, Sturridge has been linked with an exit this summer and Williams could be his replacement.
Recently, the player confirmed to the media that he is very happy at Bilbao. Williams claimed that he will consider a summer transfer if a concrete offer arrives. He also revealed that he is aware of the interest in him and feels privileged.
The young forward has a contract until 2021 with Bilbao and has got 4 goals and 7 assists so far this season.