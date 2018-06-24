Liverpool identify Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope as summer transfer target

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has decided to add more steel to the Reds’ defence and he wants to achieve it by signing a new goalkeeper in the summer transfer window.
As per the information gathered by the Daily Mirror, Liverpool want to sign Burnely star goalkeeper Nick Pope. The former Borussia Dortmund manager has Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius as the two goalkeepers at Anfield.
Either Simon Mignolet or Loris Karius has failed to put on stellar performances or been consistent for the Merseyside club. Loris Karius was at fault on two occasions in the UEFA Champions League final defeat at the hands of Real Madrid at the end of the last month.
For a very long time, Jurgen Klopp wanted Liverpool to chase AS Roma star goalkeeper Alisson Becker. However, Alisson Becker, who is now in Russia representing Brazil at the FIFA 2018 World Cup wants to play for Real Madrid.
Alisson Becker is valued at 70 million pounds and he will now join Real Madrid in the summer transfer window. Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland is also a target, but the relegated club from the Premier League are demanding 30 million pounds for Jack Butland.
Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope is a cheaper option that Alisson Becker and Jack Butland as he is valued at 18 million pounds. As per the information from the Daily Mirror, Liverpool are now seriously gathering background information about the 26 year old.
Nick Pope was so good for Sean Dyche’s side last season that he was voted Burnley’s Fans’ Player of the season and Players’ Player of the season. Nick Pope has the experience of playing in the Premier League, meaning Jurgen Klopp has come across the player while his Liverpool faced the Clarets.
England manager Gareth Southgate has taken him to Russia for the FIFA 2018 World Cup. Liverpool are trying to find out more information on Nick Pope’s personality and mentality before planning a move in the summer transfer window.