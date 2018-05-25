Liverpool travel to the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kyiv, Ukraine to face Real Madrid in Saturday’s Champions League final. It’s the Reds’ third final under manager Jurgen Klopp – League Cup and Europa League in 2015/16 – and they’ll be desperate to avoid it being their third defeat.
As for Real, Los Blancos have already won the Champions League three times in the last four seasons but are now chasing an historic third consecutive triumph. The number three is magic for Real but could be a cursed one for Liverpool.
In normal time, Real Madrid are 6/5 to win, Liverpool are 85/40 to win, Real and Liverpool are 11/4 to draw.
Sign up for an account with Bet9ja to receive a 100% welcome bonus on your first deposit. Bet9ja covers all the major sporting events across the world, offering great odds and excellent in-play betting opportunities.
Real Madrid have an impressive recent head-to-head record against Liverpool, beating them twice in the group stages of the 2014/15 Champions League. However, Liverpool have beaten Real twice in Europe, in the last-16 nine years ago.
Ahead of Saturday’s meeting, Real have only won one of their last five games in all competitions, conceding eight goals for their troubles. Liverpool have managed just two wins from six across the board, shipping nine goals. Both sides could be getting on the scoresheet this weekend.
Real have beaten Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Bayern Munich away from home in the Champions League this season. Liverpool have beaten Manchester City but dropped points against Spartak Moscow and Sevilla, before being thrashed by AS Roma.
It could be Real’s night in Kyiv as a result.
