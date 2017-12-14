Liverpool have verbal agreement to sign Mateo Kovacic

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho has been linked with a move to Barcelona for a while now.
It appears that the Reds are already planning for life without the Brazilian. According to reports, they are looking to Mateo Kovacic as a possible replacement.
Diario Gol are claiming that Liverpool have a verbal agreement in place to sign the player at the end of this season. Apparently, Klopp is a big admirer of the 23-year-old playmaker.
Kovacic has been a squad player for Zidane ever since he joined Los Blancos and it is understandable why he is keen on a move away. A player of his calibre needs to play regularly in order to fulfil the potential.
The Croatian is very highly rated within the game and there is no doubt that he has the ability to replace Coutinho at Anfield next season.
Barcelona are expected to sign the Brazilian soon and the fans will be delighted with the news that Klopp has already lined up the perfect replacement.
Kovacic is quite similar to Coutinho in terms of their playing style. The Croatian is also a very good passer and a dribbler. He could be a terrific addition alongside the likes of Keita and Can.