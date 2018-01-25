Liverpool have agreement in place with £87m playmaker

Liverpool have been linked with French international and Monaco star Thomas Lemar for quite some time and the latest reports going on in the media are intriguing.
Earlier this month, Mirror Sport reported that Liverpool want Lemar to replace Coutinho at Anfield and the Les Bleus playmaker is keen on joining the Reds.
Now, in a report covered by renowned journalist Duncan Castles for Yahoo Sports, it is mentioned that Liverpool have an agreement in place with the 22-year-old attacker but they have rejected to meet the enormous asking price of £87m set by the reigning Ligue 1 champions.
The Les Bleus star was in brilliant form for Monaco in the last campaign. In 55 appearances, he directly contributed in no fewer than 31 goals (14 goals and 17 assists). This season, he has so far scored 3 goals and provided 5 assists in 23 appearances for the French side.
As per the provided Yahoo Sports link, Liverpool are strongly interested in signing Pulisic from Dortmund as well but the German side are not ready to sell him this month and are expected to demand a big fee in the summer transfer window.
Klopp mainly utilized Coutinho in the midfield this season before letting him join Barcelona. Therefore, the German manager must sign a versatile midfielder to replace the Brazilian star this month. Lemar is naturally a left winger and that position is currently occupied by Sadio Mane at Anfield.