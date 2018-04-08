Liverpool given 10 days to agree deal with Juventus for Can

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus have given Liverpool 10 days to agree a deal for Emre Can. The German international is out of contract with the Merseysiders this summer and is a target for Juve who have demanded he decides upon his future this month.
Can joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014 and has gone on to make over 160 appearances in all competitions. The 24-year-old has been in fine form this season, scoring and creating seven goals in 24 Premier League outings, averaging a tackle or interception every 22 minutes.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been desperate to tie down the £70k-per-week commanding midfielder down to a contract extension, but reports stated he was unwilling to agree a deal for less than £200k-per-week – Can has since discredit such claims.
He won’t sign an extension with Liverpool but has yet to agree personal terms with another club, so Juventus are trying to speed things up otherwise they’ll put their focus into trying to land other transfer targets – Lorenzo Pellegrini (AS Roma), Bryan Cristante (Benfica) or Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint-Germain).
The Reds are believed to still be in talks with Can over a new deal, but time will tell if Juventus have done enough to convince him to Turin.
