Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge linked with move to Inter Milan

Inter Milan are interested in signing Liverpool’s Daniel Sturridge on loan during the January transfer window.
Sturridge has made just 14 appearances for the Reds this season, scoring three goals.
He has repeatedly been linked with a transfer away from Anfield, with Southampton, Newcastle United and West Ham United all linked with a move for the forward.
The 28-year-old is eager to play regularly as he targets a place in England’s squad for the World Cup in Russia.
A move to Inter could see Sturridge play alongside one of Europe’s most in-form strikers, Mauro Iardi, who has scored 18 goals in Serie A this season.
Sturridge has scored 64 goals in 133 appearances for Liverpool, but his time at the club has been blighted by injuries.
The form of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Philippe Coutinho has limited Sturridge’s playing time this season, although the latter’s departure to Barcelona does create an opportunity for him.
However, with Liverpool linked with the likes of Monaco’s Thomas Lemar it seems likely that Sturridge will have to move on sooner rather than later.